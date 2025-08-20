 East Idaho teams highlight state media preseason poll - East Idaho News
Prep football

East Idaho teams highlight state media preseason poll

Allan Steele

Allan Steele, EastIdahoSports.com



The 2025 preseason football media poll is out and it looks a lot like 2024.

Defending state champions Rigby (6A), Hillcrest (5A), Sugar-Salem (4A) and West Side (3A) all enter the season as No. 1 picks.

Kendrick in 2A and Carey in 1A also took top honors in the poll.

From eastern Idaho, Skyline was selected third in 5A and American Falls was fifth in 4A.

As expected, the 3A poll was highlighted by area teams, with Aberdeen, Declo and Ririe rounding out the top four behind West Side.

In 8-man rankings, Butte County was second in 2A and Rockland was third in 1A.

Games start Friday with Week 0 matchups.

Idaho State Media Poll
Preseason

CLASS 6A

Team (1st-place votes) 2024 Pts
1. Rigby (9) 11-1 53
2. Rocky Mountain (2) 10-1 41
3. Eagle 9-2 29
4. Coeur d’Alene 8-3 25
5. Timberline 6-4 7
Others receiving votes: Madison 5, Post Falls 2, Mountain View 2, Highland 1.

CLASS 5A

Team (1st-place votes) 2024 Pts
1. Hillcrest (11) 10-3 55
2. Bishop Kelly 9-2 41
3. Skyline 10-3 32
4. Vallivue 7-3 15
t-5. Lakeland 9-3 7
t-5. Twin Falls 5-5 7
Others receiving votes: Minico 6, Blackfoot 1, Lewiston 1.

CLASS 4A

Team (1st-place votes) 2024 Pts
1. Sugar-Salem (10) 9-2 54
t-2. Fruitland 8-3 32
t-2. Homedale 10-1 32
4. Kimberly 7-4 24
5. American Falls (1) 6-5 9
Others receiving votes: Weiser 7, Timberlake 3, Gooding 2, Moscow 2.

CLASS 3A

Team (1st-place votes) 2024 Pts
1. West Side (11) 11-1 55
2. Aberdeen 9-2 33
3. Declo 10-2 29
4. Ririe 7-3 21
5. Nampa Christian 6-4 9
Others receiving votes: Grangeville 8, Firth 6, Priest River 4.

CLASS 2A

Team (1st-place votes) 2024 Pts
1. Kendrick (11) 11-1 55
2. Butte County 9-2 43
3. Logos 9-2 24
4. Hagerman 10-2 23
5. Valley 7-2 9
Others receiving votes: Grace 5, Raft River 4, Kamiah 2.

CLASS 1A

Team (1st-place votes) 2024 Pts
1. Carey (6) 11-1 47
2. Tri-Valley (1) 10-2 34
3. Rockland (4) 5-4 27
4. Dietrich 10-2 26
5. Council 7-2 19
Others receiving votes: Garden Valley 7, Deary 5.

Voters: Brandon Baney, IdahoSports.com; Max Oswald, Bonner County Daily Bee; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman; Justin Fitzgerald, Times-News; Brandon Walton, Idaho State Journal; Kade Calvin, KPVI; Sam Taylor, Lewiston Tribune; Allan Steele, East Idaho News; Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press; Race Archibald, Idaho Press; Brevin Monroe, KMVT.

