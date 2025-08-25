 Fall sports season gets off to hot start with a full slate of football, annual Peg Peterson Tournament - East Idaho News
Chukars

Sun

Idaho Falls Chukars

5

@Missoula Paddleheads

3

Football

Sat

Salmon

0

@ Priest River

76

Football

Sat

Ririe

42

@ Melba

13

Football

Sat

Sugar-Salem

49

@ Timberlake

6

Girls Soccer

Sat

Meridian

2

@Sugar-Salem

6

Girls Soccer

Sat

Teton

0

@Sun Valley

1

Girls Soccer

Sat

Firth

1

@Snake River

2

Girls Soccer

Sat

Skyline

4

@Thunder Ridge

2

Through the lens

Fall sports season gets off to hot start with a full slate of football, annual Peg Peterson Tournament

  Published at
Kalama Hines

Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Highland volleyball
Members of the Highland High School varsity football team celebrate a Week 0 victory over Legacy (NV) High School. The Rams crushed the out-of-state foe, 30-0. | Courtesy photo
EASTERN IDAHO — The Idaho high school sports year is officially underway, following a busy weekend of football, volleyball and soccer.

Most eastern Idaho schools saw their football teams launch their 2025 seasons, including East Idaho Sports Game of the Week victories for the American Falls Beavers and Rigby Trojans. Still more saw their volleyball seasons start, many of which kicked off at Pocatello’s Mountain View Event Center during the annual Peg Peterson Volleyball Tournament — hosted by the Highland Rams.

Rigby was the lone local team to claim one of three championships at the conclusion of the Peg Peterson, winning the gold bracket. Eagle High School won the silver bracket, while Capital High School won the bronze.

And things are just getting started.

Here are some of our favorite photos from last week’s action.

Soda Springs football
Soda Springs Cardinals junior quarterback Alexander Fangman evades the American Falls pass rush while looking for an open man. Fangman and the Cardinals struggled offensively all night, losing 47-0. | Courtesy photo

Malad volleyball
The Malad Dragons compete during the Peg Peterson tournament. | Courtesy photo

Highland football
Highland’s Jayden Christensen (20) makes a tackle for a loss during the Rams’ victory over Legacy (NV), Friday night at Highland High School. | Courtesy photo

American Falls football
American Falls’ Zach Resendiz (22) recovers a muffed punt during the Beavers’ victory over Soda Springs. | Courtesy photo

Poky volleyball
The Pocatello Thunder bench celebrates a point during the Peg Peterson Tournament, Saturday. | Courtesy photo

Highland volleyball
The Highland Rams celebrate a point during the Peg Peterson, Saturday. | Courtesy photo

