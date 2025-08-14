First confirmed measles case in eastern Idaho resident since 1991 - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – Eastern Idaho Public Health reported a second local case of measles in Bonneville County on Thursday. It was in an unvaccinated child.

Just last week, health officials confirmed a case of measles in the region from an international traveler, but Thursday’s case is the first in an Idaho resident in eastern Idaho since 1991.

RELATED | Case of measles reported in eastern Idaho in unvaccinated international traveler

Public health officials are monitoring any known contacts for potential infection, according to a statement provided to EastIdahoNews.com.

“This is an epidemiology-linked case, where the individual experienced symptoms after being in contact with the confirmed measles case from last week,” the statement read.

The people are self-isolating, health officials stated.

Local health officials said they anticipated that household contacts could become infected, but EIPH is not aware of potential public exposure from these cases.

EIPH said Thursday that residents are urged to check their vaccination records through their primary care provider or the Docket app.

“Individuals who have received the measles/mumps/rubella (MMR) vaccine, have had a confirmed case of measles in the past, or are born before 1957 are considered immune to the measles virus,” according to Thursday’s statement. “The MMR vaccine is 97% effective at preventing measles after receiving two doses.”

“If you suspect that you or someone in your household has measles, it is important to stay home to prevent the spread of measles,” local health officials stated. “For those who wish to test or receive medical care for symptoms, it is essential to call your medical provider before visiting to prevent further spread of infection.”

For information about measles symptoms or how to receive the MMR vaccine, residents should contact their healthcare provider.

Additional cases involving this household will be reported to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but they will not be announced in separate news releases. According to the EIPH statement, only cases that involve community spread will be reported.