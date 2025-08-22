Game of the Week preview: American Falls hosts new-look Soda Springs in season opener - East Idaho News

AMERICAN FALLS — A short Week 0 schedule will feature just eight District 5 football games. The East Idaho Sports District 5 Game of the Week pits the American Falls Beavers against the Soda Springs Cardinals.

The host Beavers are coming off a 6-5 season — 1-2 in conference play — and a first-round win in the 4A Football State Championship. The Cardinals suffered through an 0-9 season before replacing their head coach.

Soda Springs reached outside of Idaho in its search for a new program head, hiring Colby Fangman, a former Texas A&M player with coaching experience in several states, including his home state of Texas.

Tim Hoppe, who is entering his fourth season as American Falls’ head football coach, told EastIdahoSports.com that facing a new coach is always tricky. Facing a new coach from outside of the state compounds those issues, he added.

Asked how his team will approach being the first to face this unknown situation, Hoppe said, simply: “Just show up and play.”

“With (Fangman), coming from a different state — and he’s been at different programs … I just say, ‘we need to do the best we can,'” Hoppe added.

The same two teams faced off in Week 0 last season, with the visiting Beavers downing the Cardinals, 26-8.

According to Hoppe, Soda Springs’ team was better than their record would suggest, as they were forced to deal with some key injuries. The skill the Cardinals return combined with the unknown the coaches brings make this a dangerous matchup for a Beavers team with big aspirations.

The unknowns brought by Fangman go beyond the scheme and gameplan. Soda’s new head coach also brought his son, Alexander Fangman, who is expected to start at quarterback for the Cardinals and who also comes with no scouting report.

“You, kind of, take it slow, take it steady,” Hoppe said. “I expect their team to be a lot better this year — they did have some dudes last year.”

The Beavers have their own change under center, with Zak Grigg, an All-State running back in 2024, taking over at quarterback following the graduation of Dax Brower.

Grigg was one of the top runners in the state a season ago, compiling 1,185 yard and 14 scores on the ground. But Hoppe insists the senior is not a runner playing quarterback, but a quarterback who can run.

Grigg, the coach said, is capable of throwing the ball 60-plus yards in the air while also possessing the touch to hit receivers in stride on shorter routes.

Kickoff at American Falls High School is scheduled for 7 p.m.