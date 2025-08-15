Horn Fire in Montana is not a threat to Fremont County, officials say - East Idaho News

Horn Fire in Montana is not a threat to Fremont County, officials sayPublished at | Updated at
ST.ANTHONY — Idaho Highway 87/Montana Highway 87 has been closed due to the Horn Fire in Madison County, Montana.
The Montana county has issued evacuation orders for residents along the highway in Montana, but reverse 911 calls from Montana are spilling over into Fremont County, asking people to evacuate.
Fremont County Emergency Management Coordinator Keith Richey says this is a technology issue and there is no threat to Fremont County. They advise locals to ignore the calls.
The Horn Fire started on Wednesday afternoon in the southeast corner of Montana. The latest measurement showed it had burned 2,150 acres.
