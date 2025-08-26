Idaho-born QB with an Aaron Rodgers game? Job ‘means a lot’ to Boise State backup - East Idaho News

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — The last time Boise State football had a native Idahoan starting at quarterback, the Broncos were still in the Big Sky Conference, the iconic blue turf had been installed less than a decade and head coach Spencer Danielson was 4 years old.

It was 33 years ago, in 1992, when Meridian High School graduate Travis Stuart played under center for the Broncos.

Generations of Boise State starting quarterbacks have come and gone since then, but none from the Gem State. However, that could change in just one snap in 2025.

Boise State named redshirt sophomore Max Cutforth as the primary backup to second-year starter Maddux Madsen on the first official depth chart of the year. Cutforth, a Nampa native, graduated from Skyview High School and came to Boise State as a walk-on in 2023.

“It means a lot,” Cutforth said Monday. “I’ve got family, friends, coaches, everybody, and they love Boise State. I love Boise State.”

Cutforth remembers going to games a couple of times a year with his parents when he was younger, and he’d occasionally get to play on The Blue with his youth football team.

A two-star recruit out of high school, Cutforth racked up 3,788 passing yards and 44 touchdowns in two seasons as the starter at Skyview. He had offers only from schools in the NAIA’s Frontier Conference to play in college, and lukewarm interest from Idaho and Idaho State.

So when Boise State offered Cutforth a walk-on spot, he jumped at the opportunity.

“I’ve said somebody needs to take a shot on me,” Cutforth said. “Recruiting out of high school was pretty slow for me, and once I got the preferred walk-on spot here at Boise, I’m like, perfect. That’s all I need. I just need a chance.”

With Madsen, a redshirt junior, holding a firm grasp on the starting spot, Cutforth entered the summer in a battle for the backup position with redshirt freshman Kaleb Annett. Annett seemed to be the more impressive quarterback during the spring game in April, but Danielson said Cutforth has been more consistent through fall camp and “earned the right” to be the primary backup.

“Those guys are good football players,” Madsen said. “Max, at the end of the day, made more plays. Kaleb was awesome, too. It’s one of those things where those guys pushed each other to a whole other level.”

Cutforth, who was the star of the show at Skyview for two years, never expected to arrive at Boise State and be in the mix quickly. But when former quarterback Malachi Nelson entered the transfer portal last December, Cutforth approached Danielson about taking on a bigger role and earning a scholarship. After impressing in the weeks leading up to the Fiesta Bowl, Cutforth was rewarded with a scholarship, and has continued to grow in confidence.

He wouldn’t be the first walk-on to enjoy success at Boise State. Leighton Vander Esch and Avery Williams, who both went on to play in the NFL, joined the program as walk-ons before their careers took off.

“My parents were super stoked. … They were super excited because they’ve lived in Idaho their whole life,” Cutforth said. “Somebody took a chance on me, and so far it’s panned out.”

When Cutforth does take the field, either in an unfortunate circumstance — injury to Madsen — or a good one — the Broncos are enjoying a blowout victory — what can Boise State fans expect?

In his own words, a little bit of a younger Aaron Rodgers.

“I pride myself on being smart, being able to move around in the pocket enough,” Cutforth said. “I’m not going to go take off for 40, 50 yards and pull away from people, but I’m going to be able to get us in the right play, the right situation, and then make throws that I should make.”