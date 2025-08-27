Idaho Falls man charged with lewd conduct with 11-year-old child - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls man has been accused of sexually abusing a then-11-year-old girl in 2021 while the victim was staying with him.

Sean David Hake, 39, has been charged with lewd conduct with a minor under the age of 16. If found guilty, Hake may face up to life in prison and be required to pay fines of up to $50,000.

Court documents state the victim disclosed during forensic interviews that Hake had sexually assaulted her multiple times while she lived with him in Idaho Falls.

The only known contact information for Hake was his Facebook profile. Officers allegedly used the victim’s profile to contact Hake online, and Hake confirmed that he knew the victim and that she had lived with him.

The profile of the victim was reportedly used to confront Hake about the sexual abuse allegations against him, and documents state Hake initially denied them. He was reportedly suspicious of the interaction and demanded to speak with the victim over a call.

Documents state officers facilitated a voice call between Hake and the victim through Facebook, where Hake told the victim to describe the alleged sexual abuse. The victim reportedly gave non-graphic details, to which Hake responded with, “hmmm…well…that sounds like something that if I ever admitted to, I would go to jail.”

Hake then allegedly requested the victim to video call him, and officers terminated the call for the victim’s safety.

Documents state that after Hake was able to hear the victim’s voice on the call, Hake admitted to sexually abusing the victim in Facebook messages. In the messages, Hake reportedly admitted to graphic details that the victim had not mentioned and apparently became more comfortable with the conversation, saying things like “hurry up and turn 18.”

Officers received a search warrant for Hake’s Facebook profile and used it to confirm his identity.

Documents state Hake was later interviewed at the police station, where he denied any allegations of sexual abuse and claimed he had only admitted to the allegations in the Facebook messages because he was “upset he had been accused.”

Hake did reportedly tell police, however, that while the victim lived with him, he often helped bathe and dry her off and had inappropriately touched her to “diagnose a rash.” In addition, Hake admitted to having sexual conversations with the victim when she was between the ages of 10 and 11.

Though Hake has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.