Juvenile dies, driver flown to hospital following vehicle fire in northern Idaho - East Idaho News

BENEWAH COUNTY — Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle fire that left one child dead and a man seriously injured Sunday afternoon.

Troopers say the fire was reported around 1:15 p.m. on Reeds Creek Road in Benewah County. The driver, a 60-year-old man from St. Maries, was flown to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

A juvenile passenger died at the scene. Another juvenile passenger, who was not hurt, was released to an adult.

The cause of the incident and fire remains under investigation.

Authorities closed the roadway for about four hours while crews processed the scene, but it has since reopened.

Officials said next of kin have been notified.