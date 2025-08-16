Missed opportunities cost Chukars in loss - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Chukars (43-32) and the Great Falls Voyagers (25-51) met for the fourth game of a six-game series at Melaleuca Field. The Chuks left 15 men on base throughout the night as the Voyagers would capitalize on their chances on the way to a 10-4 win for Great Falls.

Chukars starter Connor Harrison tossed 5 innings and allowed eight earned runs, while striking out three and walking none. Harrison took the loss, dropping his record to 7-6 this year.

Offensively for Idaho Falls, Eddie Pelc had the only multi-hit night, going 2-for-3 with a double, single and a pair of walks. Idaho Falls managed only five hits in their nine innings of offense while walking an astronomical 14 times.

The Chukars led 1-0 after the first two innings, thanks to an RBI double from Tyler Wyatt.

The Voyagers then went on a streak of nine unanswered runs, scoring four in the third, one in the fourth and four more in the fifth inning. Great Falls impressively scored 8 of their first 9 runs with two outs in the innings.

The Chuks would make it 9-2 after six but would go on to leave the bases loaded twice in the next two innings after loading them in the seventh with nobody out.

IF and GF would trade runs in the eighth before the Voyagers would eventually seal the 10-4 win.

The Chuks went 3-for-20 in the contest with runners on base overall and a shocking 2-for-17 with runners in scoring position.

The Chuks and Voyagers meet again at Melaleuca Field on Saturday night at 7:05. Gary Grosjean is expected to start for Idaho Falls.