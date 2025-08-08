 Northwest Regional: Bandits continue to roll with an 11-2 win over Yakima Valley - East Idaho News
Chukars

Thu

Idaho Falls Chukars

9

@Great Falls Voyagers

16

Chukars

Wed

Idaho Falls Chukars

7

@Great Falls Voyagers

10

Chukars

Tue

Idaho Falls Chukars

13

@Great Falls Voyagers

3

Chukars

Sun

Boise Hawks

8

@Idaho Falls Chukars

13

Chukars

Sat

Boise Hawks

7

@Idaho Falls Chukars

8

Chukars

Aug 1

Boise Hawks

13

@Idaho Falls Chukars

15

Chukars

Jul 31

Glacier Range Riders

12

@Idaho Falls Chukars

10

Chukars

Jul 30

Glacier Range Riders

11

@Idaho Falls Chukars

8

American Legion Baseball

Northwest Regional: Bandits continue to roll with an 11-2 win over Yakima Valley

  Published at  | Updated at
Allan Steele

Allan Steele, EastIdahoSports.com

bandits logo
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...

BILLINGS, Mont. – The Idaho Falls Bandits downed Yakima Valley (Wash.) 11-2 Thursday night to advance to the third round of the American Legion Northwest Regional tournament.

Taye Lords finished 3 for 4 and knocked in two runs and Conner Cannon also had a pair of RBIs as the Bandits improved to 40-10.

Tyson Christensen, Coltan Spagnuolo, Gavin Webb and Lincoln Stallings each knocked in runs for Idaho Falls.

Lincoln Stuart struck out nine and gave up just one earned run in 6.2 innings pitched to earn the win on the mound.

The Bandits, 2-0 in the regional tournament, will face Gillette, Wyo. at 7 p.m. on Friday.

sports logo Get more sports news here

SUBMIT A CORRECTION