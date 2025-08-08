Northwest Regional: Bandits continue to roll with an 11-2 win over Yakima Valley - East Idaho News

BILLINGS, Mont. – The Idaho Falls Bandits downed Yakima Valley (Wash.) 11-2 Thursday night to advance to the third round of the American Legion Northwest Regional tournament.

Taye Lords finished 3 for 4 and knocked in two runs and Conner Cannon also had a pair of RBIs as the Bandits improved to 40-10.

Tyson Christensen, Coltan Spagnuolo, Gavin Webb and Lincoln Stallings each knocked in runs for Idaho Falls.

Lincoln Stuart struck out nine and gave up just one earned run in 6.2 innings pitched to earn the win on the mound.

The Bandits, 2-0 in the regional tournament, will face Gillette, Wyo. at 7 p.m. on Friday.