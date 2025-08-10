Northwest Regional: Bandits one win away from advancing to the World Series after 9-3 win - East Idaho News

BILLINGS, Mont. – The Idaho Falls Bandits are one win away from a return trip to the American Legion World Series after a 9-3 win Saturday night over Forth Collins in the Northwest Regional tournament.

The Bandits (42-10) will play Portland, Ore. in Sunday’s championship game at 1 p.m. An if-necessary game would be played at 4 p.m.

Idaho Falls broke open a close game with six runs in the sixth inning on Saturday, taking advantage of three bases-loaded walks, a hit batter, and a two-run single by Connor Cannon.

Starter Crew Scott picked up the win, surrendering one earned run in five innings.

Cannon and Greyson Martin each finished with two hits.