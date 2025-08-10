 Northwest Regional: Bandits one win away from advancing to the World Series after 9-3 win - East Idaho News
Chukars

Fri

Idaho Falls Chukars

11

@Great Falls Voyagers

7

Chukars

Thu

Idaho Falls Chukars

9

@Great Falls Voyagers

16

Chukars

Wed

Idaho Falls Chukars

7

@Great Falls Voyagers

10

Chukars

Tue

Idaho Falls Chukars

13

@Great Falls Voyagers

3

Chukars

Aug 3

Boise Hawks

8

@Idaho Falls Chukars

13

Chukars

Aug 2

Boise Hawks

7

@Idaho Falls Chukars

8

Chukars

Aug 1

Boise Hawks

13

@Idaho Falls Chukars

15

Chukars

Jul 31

Glacier Range Riders

12

@Idaho Falls Chukars

10

American Legion baseball

Northwest Regional: Bandits one win away from advancing to the World Series after 9-3 win

  Published at
Allan Steele

Allan Steele, EastIdahoSports.com

BILLINGS, Mont. – The Idaho Falls Bandits are one win away from a return trip to the American Legion World Series after a 9-3 win Saturday night over Forth Collins in the Northwest Regional tournament.

The Bandits (42-10) will play Portland, Ore. in Sunday’s championship game at 1 p.m. An if-necessary game would be played at 4 p.m.

Idaho Falls broke open a close game with six runs in the sixth inning on Saturday, taking advantage of three bases-loaded walks, a hit batter, and a two-run single by Connor Cannon.

Starter Crew Scott picked up the win, surrendering one earned run in five innings.

Cannon and Greyson Martin each finished with two hits.

