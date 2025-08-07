Northwest Regional: Bandits open tournament with a shutout of host Billings - East Idaho News

BILLINGS, Mont. – Carter Bowen and Brock Bowman combined for a six-inning shutout as the Idaho Falls Bandits opened the American Legion Northwest Regional tournament Wednesday night with a 10-0 win over host Billings.

Bowen struck out five in three innings and Bowman followed with three shutout innings.

The Bandits took a 2-0 lead in the second on an RBI single by Cole Croft and an RBI single by Greyson Martin.

Idaho Falls would put the game away with four runs in the fifth and three more in the sixth.

Tyson Christensen and Lincoln Stallings each finished with a pair of RBIs and Coltan Spagnuolo added three RBIs.

Idaho Falls (39-10) takes on Yakima, Wa. Thursday at 7 p.m.