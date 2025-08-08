 PHOTO GALLERY: Fundraising sports tournaments take over southeast Idaho - East Idaho News
sports with a cause

PHOTO GALLERY: Fundraising sports tournaments take over southeast Idaho

  Published at
Kalama Hines

Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Kyle Curry softball tournament 2025
Teams high-five after a Saturday game during the Kyle Curry Memorial Softball Tournament in American Falls. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com
EASTERN IDAHO — Over the weekend, local basketball players of all ages took over the ICCU Dome parking lot for the Bill Parrish Family 3-on-3 tournament. At the same time, dozens of adult softball teams flocked to American Falls for the Kyle Curry Memorial Softball Tournament.

Both events raised funds and awareness for meaningful causes.

RELATED | Community remembers Parrish family with 3-on-3 tournament this weekend

While the Parrish Family tournament was focused on shining a light on carbon monoxide safety, the Curry raised scholarship money for local students in honor of Kyle Gene Curry.

The Curry has been running annually for nearly 15 years and attracts adult co-ed softball teams from across the region.

According to tournament organizers: “The Kyle Curry Memorial Softball Tournament has become a must attend summertime event. For the last 9 years this tournament has been held in honor of Kyle Gene Curry, as a way to remember all the laughs and joy he brought into his friends and families lives. All proceeds from the tournament go towards a scholarship for an American Falls High School athlete to help with the ever growing expenses of higher education.”

Photos by Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Kyle Curry softball tournament 2025

Kyle Curry softball tournament 2025

Kyle Curry softball tournament 2025

Kyle Curry softball tournament 2025

Kyle Curry softball tournament 2025

