Powered by Hemmerling gem, Chukars knock off Raptors - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Needing a bounce-back win, the Chukars handed the ball to starter Nathan Hemmerling. And Hemmerling delivered, silencing the Raptors to earn Idaho Falls a much-needed win, Saturday at Melaleuca Field.

Hemmerling (W, 7-4) chose the best possible moment to produce his best performance of the season. The right-hander held Ogden (48-40, 22-19) scoreless on two hits while striking out seven across 7 innings of work.

The Chukars (50-38, 23-18) cruised behind Hemmerling’s gem, snatching an 11-3 win to move two games ahead of the the Raptors for the third of four possible playoff spots.

Idaho Falls didn’t get anything going offensively until the middle innings, when a Jacob Jablonski fourth-inning RBI single opened the game’s scoring.

The clutch knock opened the floodgates, leading 11 unanswered runs between the fourth, fifth and sixth innings.

With the win, the Chukars can go for a series victory and more breathing room Sunday when they meet Ogden for an afternoon finale.

PBL second-half standings

1. Oakland Ballers (31-9)

2. Missoula PaddleHeads (27-14)

T3. Billings Mustangs (23-18)

T3. Idaho Falls Chukars (23-18)

5. Ogden Raptors (22-19)

6. Rocky Mountain Vibes (21-19)

7. Glacier Range Riders (19-22)

8. Great Falls Voyagers (18-23)

9. Yuba-Sutter High Wheelers (17-23)

10. Boise Hawks (16-25)

11. Grand Junction Jackalopes (15-26)

12. Colorado Springs Sky Sox (12-28)