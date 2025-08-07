 Sun sets on Grays season with loss in Logan - East Idaho News
Grays baseball

Sun sets on Grays season with loss in Logan

Kalama Hines

Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Gate City Grays, Trem Tolman sunset
Winning pitcher Trem Tolman meets with catcher Mario Landeros and pitching coach Pacen Hayes during the Grays playoff victory at Halliwell Park Tuesday night. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com
LOGAN, Utah — The Gate City Grays’ 2025 season ended Wednesday with a Game 3 loss to the Royals.

After losing Game 1 on the road, the Grays bounced back for an 8-5 comeback victory at Halliwell Park Tuesday, forcing a decisive Game 3 back in Logan, Utah.

The Grays battled to a 9-8 loss and elimination on Wednesday.

RELATED | Tolman pitches around 6 errors, Grays force decisive Game 3 in Logan

Gate City was swimming upstream much of the season, due to some injury issues. But several players emerged as potential stars for seasons to come. Trem Tolman, Tuesday’s winning pitcher, was stellar in several starts down the stretch; Kyler Spracklen cemented himself as a utility player extraordinaire, shining as an infielder, hitter, relief pitcher and even in a starting pitcher role; and veterans like Brayden Pieper, Tyler Vance and Thomas Anderson continue to be top performers in the Northern Utah League.

The Royals move on to the second round of the NUL, where the league-leading Smithfield Blue Sox await.

The Grays will return to the field next March.

