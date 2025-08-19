The best homemade granola you'll ever make - East Idaho News

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...

Skip the store-bought stuff. Our better-for-you homemade granola is crunchy, lightly sweet, and packed with wholesome ingredients for a nutritious and delicious snack! Ingredients 2 cups old-fashioned oats

1/3 cup pecans chopped

1 tsp cinnamon

1/3 cup maple syrup or honey

3 tbsp unsweetened applesauce

1 1/2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

2 tsp ground flax

1 tbsp water

3/4 tsp vanilla extract

1/3 cup dried cranberries Instructions Preheat oven to 300°F (150°C) and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. In a large bowl, mix oats, nuts, and cinnamon. Set aside. In a small bowl, mix the ground flax and water. In another bowl, whisk together maple syrup/honey, applesauce, oil, vanilla, and flax/water mixture. Pour the wet ingredients over the dry and stir until well coated. Press the mixture firmly onto the baking sheet (this helps form clusters). Bake for 30-35 minutes, stirring only once halfway through. Let it cool completely before breaking into clusters. Add dried cranberries and lightly mix into granola clusters.

Southern Plate is passionate about bringing you high-quality recipes that will take you back to being in Grandma's kitchen and will be family favorites for years to come. You can find thousands of delicious recipes, from side dishes to desserts, here!

SUBMIT A CORRECTION