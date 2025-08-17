The true nature of love and giving - East Idaho News

Bruce Hafen’s words — “We can give without loving, but we cannot love without giving. We act charitably toward others, not merely because we think we should, but because that is the way we are” — highlight the deep spiritual connection between love and generosity.

While it’s possible to give out of obligation or appearance, genuine love naturally expresses itself through giving of time, attention, resources, and compassion. True love is not passive; it reaches out, lifts up, and sacrifices.

It reflects the nature of God, who gave His only Son not out of duty, but out of overwhelming love for us.

This idea echoes the words of 1 John 3:18: “Let us not love with words or speech but with actions and in truth.”

Love that is real moves us—it transforms how we see people, how we prioritize our time, and how we respond to others’ needs.

Charitable living is not simply a checklist of good deeds; it’s a way of being that flows from a heart touched by grace. When Christ’s love dwells in us, giving becomes second nature—not because we feel pressured to give, but because we can’t help but do so.

Spiritual growth invites us to become the kind of people who give generously, not just when it’s convenient or visible, but even when it’s unseen and unrecognized.

That’s the essence of Christlike love—giving because we care, not because we have to. As we let love guide our lives, we will find that our hands, hearts, and homes naturally open wider.

In a world that often asks, “What can I get?” let us be people who consistently ask, “What can I give?”—not out of obligation, but out of love.

