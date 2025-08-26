 Two-vehicle crash near Blackfoot flips trailer, snarls traffic - East Idaho News
Two-vehicle crash near Blackfoot flips trailer, snarls traffic

Rett Nelson

Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

Courtesy Devin Austin
BLACKFOOT – A two-vehicle crash on Interstate 15 near Blackfoot Monday afternoon caused traffic delays.

Idaho State Police reports in a news release the crash happened on southbound I-15 at milepost 93, which is the north Blackfoot exit.

A 73-year-old woman from Washington, Utah was headed south in a black 2025 Chevrolet Tahoe pulling a camper trailer.

The trailer reportedly fish-tailed and hit a 74-year-old woman from Dietrich in a blue 2016 Subaru Forester.

“The camper rolled and came to rest, blocking both southbound lanes,” ISP reports.

Neither of the woman’s names have been released. ISP does not specify whether there were any injuries.

Both southbound lanes were blocked for about two hours while emergency responders worked to clean up the wreckage. Traffic flow has since returned to normal.

Courtesy Devin Austin
Courtesy Jared Wright
