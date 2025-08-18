Woman accused of stealing cell phones from vehicle parked at gas station - East Idaho News

CHUBBUCK — A Bannock County woman has been arrested after allegedly stealing cell phones out of a vehicle at a Chubbuck gas station.

Crystal Santana Martinez, 38, has been charged with two counts of robbery.

Court documents state that Chubbuck police officers responded to a robbery call on Aug. 18, just after 1 a.m. The victims reported that a woman had taken their phones and demanded money. They gave police a description of the vehicle that Martinez allegedly left the scene in.

One of the victims stayed in the vehicle while the other went into the gas station. The one who stayed in the vehicle reported Martinez had been making “weird gestures” with her hands before she approached the victim’s vehicle.

Martinez allegedly reached through the passenger window and stole both victims’ phones off the center console. The victim who had stayed in the vehicle was able to get one of the phones back briefly before Martinez took it again and started walking away from the vehicle.

Documents state that during the exchange, Martinez dropped her own phone, which one of the victims recovered and used to barter with Martinez to get the phones back. The victim exchanged Martinez’s phone for one of the two stolen phones, but Martinez refused to give back the second stolen phone and kept demanding money.

Martinez then allegedly got into her vehicle and drove away.

Documents state that while officers were interviewing the two victims, Martinez drove past the gas station again and the victims were able to identify her vehicle.

Officers initiated a traffic stop and noted that Martinez’s vehicle slowed to a roll but did not stop until the responding officer started honking his horn.

Documents state officers made Martinez put her hands up and exit the vehicle before she was put in handcuffs and placed in the back of a squad car.

Officers searched Martinez’s vehicle and found the remaining phone she had allegedly stolen and were able to confirm it was the victim’s phone, as the victim was still logged in to the Facebook app on the phone.

In the court documents, officers noted that when they interviewed Martinez, she admitted to drinking a “tall boy and another half of one” and was slurring her words. Martinez allegedly refused to take a breathalyzer.

If Martinez is found guilty, she could serve up to 10 years in prison and pay a fine of up to $100,000.

Though Martinez has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean she committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.