2 women, man sentenced in separate meth trafficking cases - East Idaho News

POCATELLO – Acting U.S. Attorney Justin Whatcott announced the results of three separate drug distribution cases in eastern Idaho.

In one case, Andrea Nichole O’Brien, 38, of Pocatello, was sentenced to 70 months in federal prison for possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute it to others. After law enforcement officers stopped O’Brien for a traffic violation, a dog, which was trained and certified to detect the odor of illegal drugs, alerted to the odor of narcotics in the vehicle. During a search, police officers located 106.3 grams of methamphetamine under the driver seat and a loaded Glock 43 handgun in the driver’s door.

Senior U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill also ordered O’Brien to serve five years of supervised release following her prison sentence. O’Brien pleaded guilty to the charge in May.

Acting U.S. Attorney Whatcott commended the Pocatello Police Department for their investigation that led to the charges in this case. Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Zoie Laggis prosecuted this case.

In the second case, Curtis Lee Campbell, 40, of American Falls, was sentenced to 143 months in federal prison for the distribution of methamphetamine. According to court records, in April and June 2024, Campbell sold methamphetamine to another person on three occasions in eastern Idaho. The first sale consisted of 7.24 grams, the second 27.23 grams, and the third was 28.62 grams, totaling 63.09 grams of methamphetamine. At sentencing, the Court determined that Campbell was a career offender because he had at least two prior felony convictions for controlled substance offenses.

Senior U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill also ordered Campbell to serve three years of supervised release following his prison sentence. Campbell pleaded guilty to the charge in May.

Acting U.S. Attorney Whatcott commended the Pocatello Police Department, the Idaho State Police, the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office, and the Drug Enforcement Administration for their investigation which led to the charges in this case. Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Zoie Laggis prosecuted this case.

In the third case, Jessica Dona Elison, 44, of Pocatello, was sentenced to 60 months in federal prison for possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute it to others. According to court records, Elison traveled to Mexico or Arizona to get methamphetamine from her supplier. Bingham County Sheriff’s detectives were granted a search warrant to place a tracking device on the vehicle that Elison was driving. Detectives observed her vehicle coming back to Idaho. After Elison’s vehicle broke down in Pocatello, she moved the methamphetamine from her vehicle to another vehicle. During a search of that vehicle, officers found a bag that contained 281.53 grams of methamphetamine and 68.5 grams of marijuana.

Senior U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill also ordered Elison to serve five years of supervised release following her prison sentence. Elison pleaded guilty to the charge in May.

Acting U.S. Attorney Whatcott commended the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office, and the BADGES Task Force, which is a HIDTA-funded task force that includes the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Pocatello Police Department, the Idaho State Police, the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office, and the Chubbuck Police Department, for their investigation which led to the charges in this case. Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Zoie Laggis prosecuted this case.