9th-grade student shot on field trip died by suicide, police say - East Idaho News

PROVO, Utah (KSL.com) — The Utah County Sheriff’s Office has determined a ninth-grade student who died Wednesday from a self-inflicted gunshot wound during a school field trip intentionally shot himself.

The incident happened about 1 p.m. at South Fork Park in Provo Canyon. The shooting was witnessed by other students and faculty on the same field trip.

One of the outstanding questions for investigators was whether the shooting was an intentional suicide or if the gun was accidentally fired. On Thursday, the sheriff’s office announced that, based partially on witness accounts, the shooting was deliberate.

The investigation into where the student got the gun was ongoing Thursday. Information about the student has not been released. No other students were injured.

The Alpine School District confirmed the student attended Canyon View Junior High.

“School administrators sent an email to parents of Canyon View students this evening explaining the next steps for grieving and healing. Those steps include offering counseling services to staff, students, and families for as long as needed. We know that adolescents can grieve, process, and recover better when they have a trusted adult to guide them,” the school district said in a statement Wednesday.

Classes will be held as scheduled on Thursday and Friday; however, parent-teacher conferences originally scheduled for Thursday have been canceled.

“The administrative team at Canyon View has acted with the utmost compassion and professionalism. We are grateful for their love and leadership,” the district said.