Aberdeen, Ririe will test each other with powerful run games - East Idaho News

ABERDEEN — A pair of 3A powers will battle this weekend in a non-con showdown that will likely impact playoff positioning.

The East Idaho Sports District 5 Game of the Week pits Lupe Ortiz and the Aberdeen Tigers (2-1, 0-1) against Kolter Lewis and the Ririe Bulldogs (4-0, 0-0) in Aberdeen Friday.

Lewis is among the state leaders in rushing and scoring, averaging 147 yards per game on the ground and finding the endzone 10 times so far this season.

Ririe and their option offense were potent all of last season, earning a bid in the state tournament bracket after toppling Marsing in the play-in round. But they ran into the West Side buzzsaw in the first round and fell to the eventual state champs.

That Bulldog attack has seemed to only improve this season, with the growth of Lewis, now a senior. So far this season, Ririe it outscoring opponents by an average of 37 points per game — having scored 173 points while allowing just 25.

Senior running back Kolter Lewis (5) goes in motion as the Ririe runs its option offense during a dominant 41-0 victory over Marsing last week. | Kade Calvin, KPVI

One team Ririe struggled with last year was the Tigers, who were the first team to hold Bulldogs under 46 points in a 29-14 victory at Ririe High School.

Ortiz was the head of the snake in that win for Aberdeen, and has been the primary weapon again this season. The senior quarterback is averaging 76 rush yards per game, scoring twice in the Tigers’ three games.

For all the exciting the two offenses and their option attacks bring, this will likely be a game decided, as it was last season, by defense.

Ririe’s defense allows just 6.25 points per game, while the Tigers have given up just 19 points in its two wins.

Aberdeen allowed 21 to Declo in their lone loss on the season.

The winner will boast a high-value non-conference win, which will serve a huge benefit at the end of the season when MaxPreps determines playoff seeding.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. Friday night at Aberdeen High School.