Black bear relocated after wandering through Moab neighborhood - East Idaho News

MOAB, Utah (ABC4) — A black bear has been safely relocated after it was found wandering through a Moab neighborhood early Thursday morning.

According to the Moab City Police Department, a black bear was spotted around 2:15 a.m. on Thursday in the 300 block of McGill Boulevard. A Grand County deputy responded and spotted the bear behind Helen M. Knight Elementary before it entered a backyard of a home on North Cliffview Drive.

After several hours, the bear was located again by a resident on Chinle Avenue around 9:30 p.m. The Utah Department of Natural Resources responded from Monticello and were able to sedate the female bear in a tree, causing her to fall into an adjacent yard.

Biologists with Utah DNR estimated the bear to be around nine years old. The bear was safely released on Friday in the Abajo Mountains.