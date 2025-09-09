Body of man missing for more than a year found in Jackson Lake - East Idaho News

MOOSE, Wyo. — More than a year after a Minnesota man disappeared while kayaking on Jackson Lake, search crews have recovered human remains believed to be his.

Nonprofit search and recovery group Bruce’s Legacy located the body of 43-year-old Wesley Dopkins of St. Paul, Minnesota, on Sunday in 420 feet of water. The following day, the team successfully brought the remains to the surface, according to a news release from Grand Teton National Park.

Dopkins vanished on June 15, 2024, after setting out alone in a foldable Oru kayak without a life jacket. His kayak, paddle, and dry bag were later found floating off Moose Island near Leeks Marina, prompting a massive interagency search led by National Park Service rangers. Boats, ground teams, dog units, and a Teton County Search and Rescue helicopter combed the area but were unable to locate him.

Bruce’s Legacy, which specializes in deep-water recovery using advanced sonar technology, first joined the search effort last fall and returned to Jackson Lake last week. Their equipment and expertise were crucial in locating Dopkins in the depths of the lake, officials said.

“The National Park Service is deeply grateful for Bruce’s Legacy, whose dedication and unique capabilities made this highly technical mission possible,” park officials said in a statement.

The Teton County Coroner’s Office will confirm the identity of the remains, but authorities said the location and circumstances strongly indicate they belong to Dopkins.

Park officials used the recovery as a reminder of the dangers of open water and urged visitors to wear properly fitted life jackets, noting that even experienced paddlers and swimmers are at serious risk without one.