Burn ban in Madison County is canceled - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Madison Fire Department.

REXBURG – Due to increases in fuel moisture and relative humidity, Madison Fire Department, in conjunction with the Board of County Commissioners of Madison County, has cancelled the temporary open fire ban.

This temporary ban began August 1, 2025 and was originally in effect through September 30. The cancelation goes into effect immediately.

“Madison Fire Department thanks our community members for their efforts to prevent wildfire. The community was very responsive to the burn restrictions issued earlier this summer,” said Chief Corey Child. “Our community members worked diligently to prevent ignition and report any fire in a timely manner. Their efforts directly impacted the amount and size of fire in Madison County.”

Although the burn restrictions have been lifted, our area is still experiencing drought conditions. We encourage the public to recreate safely while utilizing fire.

Those with questions or concerns can call Madison Fire Department directly at (208) 359-3010.