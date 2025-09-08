 Busy week of high school sports highlighted by Idaho Falls-Pocatello rivalry - East Idaho News
Through the lens

Busy week of high school sports highlighted by Idaho Falls-Pocatello rivalry

Kalama Hines

Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Pocatello football, Hunter Cordell
Pocatello senior wide receiver Hunter Cordell makes a diving catch during the Thunder’s 34-20 victory over the Idaho Falls Tigers. | EastIdahoSports.com
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...

EASTERN IDAHO — The fall sports season is officially in full swing, and local athletes have reached mid-season form.

A frenetic week of high school sports action was highlighted by the Idaho Falls Tigers taking on the Pocatello Thunder in both football and volleyball. The Thunder came away with a 34-20 victory on the gridiron, behind another solid performance from senior wideout Hunter Cordell. Meanwhile, junior Leah Thomas led the Tigers to victory on the court.

Here are some of our favorite pictures from the week that was.

Idaho Falls volleyball
The Idaho Falls Tigers celebrate a five-set victory over the Pocatello Thunder. | EastIdahoSports.com

Pocatello volleyball, Abby Lusk
Pocatello players, coaches, students and fans celebrate the 1,000th career kill in the high school career of senior standout Abby Lusk. She is joined by head coach Paige Leatham and fellow seniors Selah Cowan (10) and Josie Haymore (7). | EastIdahoSports.com

Pocatello football, Jvion King
Pocatello’s Huston Himmerich stiff-arms an Idaho Falls defender during the Thunder’s win at Lookout Field. | EastIdahoSports.com

Poky volleyball, Abby Lusk
Pocatello’s Abby Lusk attacks the Idaho Falls defense during the Tigers’ five-set win over the Thunder at The Pit inside Pocatello High School. | EastIdahoSports.com

Highland volleyball, Jane Christensen
Highland’s Jane Christensen takes a swing during the Rams’ loss to the Idaho Falls Tigers. | EastIdahoSports.com

Bonneville football, Dallas Jacobsen
Bonneville junior linebacker Dallas Jacobsen battles through a block in an attempt to make a tackle during the Bees’ loss to the Hillcrest Knights at Westmark Stadium. | Photo courtesy Amy Ward

Hillcrest football, Kyler Spang
Hillcrest’s Kyler Spang goes high for the catch during the Knight’s victory over Bonneville. | Photo courtesy Amy Ward

