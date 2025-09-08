Busy week of high school sports highlighted by Idaho Falls-Pocatello rivalry - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — The fall sports season is officially in full swing, and local athletes have reached mid-season form.
A frenetic week of high school sports action was highlighted by the Idaho Falls Tigers taking on the Pocatello Thunder in both football and volleyball. The Thunder came away with a 34-20 victory on the gridiron, behind another solid performance from senior wideout Hunter Cordell. Meanwhile, junior Leah Thomas led the Tigers to victory on the court.
Here are some of our favorite pictures from the week that was.