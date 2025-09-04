Century D'Backs look to stay undefeated hosting Canyon Ridge - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — The Century Diamondbacks entered the season having not won a game since Oct. 7, 2022, and had earned just one win over the past three seasons.

Behind a pair of juniors, running back Tito Villano and quarterback Justus Mangum, the Diamondbacks (2-0, 0-0) wasted no time ending a 17-game losing streak.

Century followed a 36-35 overtime thriller win against Nampa with a 29-7 domination of Burley, and sits at 2-0 for the first time since 2009.

They will look to improve to 3-0 when they host the Canyon Ridge Riverhawks (0-2, 0-0) — a 6A school that competes in the 5A classification in football.

Century’s two-headed rushing attack of Mangum and Villano combined to rush for 287 yards and five scores on the ground in a Week 0 home win over the Bulldogs.

The Diamondbacks rode an overpowering defensive effort the following week.

Canyon Ridge has gone the opposite direction through two weeks, losing to Emmett, 30-18, on Aug. 22, and Ridgvue, 35-18, last Friday.

Head coach Ryan Fleischmann will lead his Diamondbacks onto the Century High School field Friday, in search of three-straight wins, with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m.