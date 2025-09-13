Chukars capitalize on PaddleHead gaffes, take Game 1 in Missoula - East Idaho News

MISSOULA, Mont. — Gary Grosjean had already warmed up and was ready to head to the mound Thursday night for the Chukars when rain sent Game 1 of the Pioneer Baseball League semifinals into a 24-hour suspension.

The ace took the ball anyway when the game resumed Friday night, and proceeded to shove for 7 strong, earning a win in the Chukars’ 6-4 victory over the Missoula PaddleHeads.

Idaho Falls did not give Grosjean much run support. And the runs they did score were aided by four PaddleHead errors.

Grosjean (W, 1-0) scattered 10 hits, but was unable to solve Missoula catcher Carlos Perez, who finished the night 3-for-4 with a home and three RBIs.

Behind Perez, the PaddleHeads carried a 4-0 lead into the sixth inning, but that was where the defense let Missoula and pitcher Alfredo Villa (L, 0-1) down.

Trevor Rogers started the inning with a solo homer (1) to right. Then, after allowing a pair of singles and walk to load the bases, Villa coaxed what appeared to be a twin-killing. Instead, two runs crossed the plate when third baseman Kamron Willman misplayed the grounder.

With the game tied 4-4 after a Grady Morgan RBI groundout, Anthony Mata chopped an apparent inning-ending grounder to first. This time it was slugger Roberto Pena who could not make the play, sending the go-ahead run in for Idaho Falls.

Grosjean and the Missoula bullpen held things there, at 5-4, until the eighth inning.

The Chukar starter departed after 7 having allowed four runs while striking out seven and walking four. He gave way to reliever Nicolo Pinazzi.

The southpaw worked around a two-out single, maintaining Idaho Falls’ one-run lead for the ninth, where more shoddy defense further hurt the PaddleHeads.

Right fielder Mike Rosario was unable to run down a bloop single off the bat of Johnny Pappas, then sent a throw wide toward third allowing Rogers to score a much-needed insurance run.

It seemed, for a time, that the insurance run would be needed, when Pinazzi (S, 1) allowed back-to-back singles to start the inning. But after a mound visit from manager Troy Percival, the lefty locked in and sat down three strike on strikes to end the game.

Pappas matched his opposite number, Perez, with three hits, while Rogers scored two runs and Garret Ostrander knocked two in.

The Chukars and PaddleHeads will meet again Saturday in Game 2 of the three-game series. If Idaho Falls and starter Nathan Hemmerling can secure the win, they will advance to the PBL championship series, to face the winner of the Ogden Raptors-Oakland Ballers series.

Oakland won Game 1 of that series Thursday night, while, as of 10 p.m., Ogden holds a 2-1 lead in the eighth inning of Game 2.