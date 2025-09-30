 COURTROOM INSIDER | Tyler Robinson in court, latest on LDS Church shooting and Travis Decker coroner - East Idaho News
COURTROOM INSIDER | Tyler Robinson in court, latest on LDS Church shooting and Travis Decker coroner

  Published at
Nate Eaton

Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Tonight on “Courtroom Insider,” Nate Eaton has the latest on Tyler Robinson. The man accused of killing Charlie Kirk appeared in court today.

Plus the latest on the LDS Church shooting in Michigan and how did Travis Decker die? Nate speaks with Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris.

