COURTROOM INSIDER | Tyler Robinson in court, latest on LDS Church shooting and Travis Decker coroner - East Idaho News

COURTROOM INSIDER | Tyler Robinson in court, latest on LDS Church shooting and Travis Decker coronerPublished at
Tonight on “Courtroom Insider,” Nate Eaton has the latest on Tyler Robinson. The man accused of killing Charlie Kirk appeared in court today.
Plus the latest on the LDS Church shooting in Michigan and how did Travis Decker die? Nate speaks with Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris.
