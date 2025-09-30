 Diamondbacks strike early and often in route of Snake River - East Idaho News
Boys Soccer

Mon

Skyline

1

@Hillcrest

0

Girls Soccer

Mon

Rigby

2

@Thunder Ridge

4

Spud Kings

Fri

Spud Kings

3

Ogden Mustangs

2

Football

Fri

Grangeville

6

@ West Jefferson

34

Football

Fri

Hillcrest

44

@ Shelley

20

Football

Fri

Salmon

0

@ North Fremont

47

Football

Fri

Thunder Ridge

14

@ Madison

44

Football

Fri

Challis

30

@ Mackay

18

Prep girls soccer

Diamondbacks strike early and often in route of Snake River

  Published at
Kalama Hines

Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Century girls soccer celebrates a goal in the first half of their victory over Snake River
The Century girls’ soccer team celebrates a goal in the first half of their 5-0 victory over the Snake River Panthers. | EastIdahoSports.com
POCATELLO — The Century Diamondbacks ended their recent slide with a dominant performance against the Snake River Panthers at Century High School Monday.

Century (4-8-1, 0-2-1) had been mired in a three-match losing streak, last winning on Sept. 13. The Diamondbacks took out the frustration of that scuffle on the Panthers (3-9-1, 2-4), cruising to a 5-0 victory at Century High School.

The Diamondbacks opened the scoring in the third minute, before adding four more goals in the second half.

Century Elizabeth Hanson, Snake River Majenica Crook girls soccer
Century’s Elizabeth Hanson races to stay ahead of Snake River’s Majenica Crook during Monday’s match. | EastIdahoSports.com

The Diamondbacks’ regular season comes to a close Thursday, when they play Preston (2-7-5, 0-1-1) on the road.

Snake River has now lost back-to-back on the heels of a resounding 6-1 victory over conference foe Aberdeen (0-7, 0-5). The Panthers will end their season with a pair of in-conference home matches, Tuesday against Malad (3-8-1, 2-4) and Thursday against Marsh Valley (11-3-1, 6-0).

Snake River girls soccer
Snake River goalie Charlee Stone makes a save during the second half of the Panthers’ 5-0 loss to Century Monday. | EastIdahoSports.com

