Diamondbacks strike early and often in route of Snake River - East Idaho News

Diamondbacks strike early and often in route of Snake RiverPublished at
POCATELLO — The Century Diamondbacks ended their recent slide with a dominant performance against the Snake River Panthers at Century High School Monday.
Century (4-8-1, 0-2-1) had been mired in a three-match losing streak, last winning on Sept. 13. The Diamondbacks took out the frustration of that scuffle on the Panthers (3-9-1, 2-4), cruising to a 5-0 victory at Century High School.
The Diamondbacks opened the scoring in the third minute, before adding four more goals in the second half.
The Diamondbacks’ regular season comes to a close Thursday, when they play Preston (2-7-5, 0-1-1) on the road.
Snake River has now lost back-to-back on the heels of a resounding 6-1 victory over conference foe Aberdeen (0-7, 0-5). The Panthers will end their season with a pair of in-conference home matches, Tuesday against Malad (3-8-1, 2-4) and Thursday against Marsh Valley (11-3-1, 6-0).