Diamondbacks strike early and often in route of Snake River - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — The Century Diamondbacks ended their recent slide with a dominant performance against the Snake River Panthers at Century High School Monday.

Century (4-8-1, 0-2-1) had been mired in a three-match losing streak, last winning on Sept. 13. The Diamondbacks took out the frustration of that scuffle on the Panthers (3-9-1, 2-4), cruising to a 5-0 victory at Century High School.

The Diamondbacks opened the scoring in the third minute, before adding four more goals in the second half.

Century’s Elizabeth Hanson races to stay ahead of Snake River’s Majenica Crook during Monday’s match. | EastIdahoSports.com

The Diamondbacks’ regular season comes to a close Thursday, when they play Preston (2-7-5, 0-1-1) on the road.

Snake River has now lost back-to-back on the heels of a resounding 6-1 victory over conference foe Aberdeen (0-7, 0-5). The Panthers will end their season with a pair of in-conference home matches, Tuesday against Malad (3-8-1, 2-4) and Thursday against Marsh Valley (11-3-1, 6-0).