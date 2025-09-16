Easy ranch fried chicken tenders - East Idaho News

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...

All you need is four ingredients, including ranch dressing mix, to make these flavorful and easy fried chicken tenders. Ingredients 1 cup all-purpose flour

1 package dry ranch dressing mix 1 ounce

2 eggs

2 pounds boneless skinless chicken breast tenders

vegetable oil for frying, I use coconut oil but you can use what you like. Instructions Pour oil to a depth of about 1/4inch and place over medium to medium-high heat while you prepare the chicken. Stir together the flour and ranch dressing mix in a shallow bowl. Crack the eggs into a separate bowl and beat well with a fork. Dip each piece of chicken into the eggs to coat, then dredge each chicken tender in the flour mixture on both sides. Check the oil to see if it is hot enough (see pro tips in the post on how to do this) and reduce heat to medium. Place the breaded chicken pieces into the oil a few at a time, being careful not to overcrowd the skillet. Cook until browned on both sides and no longer pink in the center, turning as needed.

