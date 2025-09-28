Extending the Growing Season: Tips for Idaho Gardens - East Idaho News

Gardening in Idaho can be challenging. The growing season is short, many areas are at high elevations, and frost can come early or late, which limits the types of crops gardeners can grow.

Luckily, there are ways to extend the growing season. These methods let gardeners plant earlier in the spring, harvest later in the fall, and even grow crops that might not normally do well in the state.

Season extension means using methods to help plants grow beyond the normal frost-free period. Extending the season has many benefits. It increases the harvest, gives gardeners more time to grow crops, and protects young plants from bad weather. Before starting, Idaho gardeners should consider their local climate, how much space they have, their budget, and what crops they want to grow. Careful planning helps ensure that any investments in materials or structures will be worth it.

A high tunnel in eastern Idaho shelters rows of tomatoes and peppers, protecting them from frost and extending the harvest well into the fall. | Courtesy Tom Jacobsen, UI Extension.

One of the easiest ways to extend the season is using cold frames and hotbeds. These structures create a small, protected space for young plants. Cold frames and hotbeds let gardeners start crops earlier in spring and keep certain vegetables growing later into fall. Cold frames are simple to make from old windows, wood, and plastic sheeting. They need basic care like ventilation, watering, and extra insulation during very cold weather. Hotbeds use heat from compost or heating cables to keep soil warm for crops that need extra warmth.

Low tunnels and high tunnels are another effective way to extend the season. Low tunnels are small hoops covered with plastic or row covers. They protect small crops like lettuce, spinach, and radishes. High tunnels, also called hoop houses, are taller and can fit larger plants.

They let gardeners grow crops for more weeks and protect sensitive crops, like strawberries, from frost. Utah State University notes that good ventilation and sometimes extra heat can help these tunnels work best. Using these tunnels in the right way can lead to earlier harvests and fresh vegetables later into the season.

Choosing the right crops and planting at the right time is also very important for Idaho gardens. The University of Idaho recommends picking crops that do well in short-season and high-altitude areas, such as the Snake River Plain, central Idaho mountains, or northern Idaho.

Fall crops like kale, spinach, and root vegetables, or crops that survive winter like garlic, can give fresh food even when it’s cold. Planting at different times helps ensure a steady harvest and makes season extension techniques more effective. Gardeners can also use local planting calendars to know the best time to start seeds and move them outdoors.

Indoor and container gardening can also help extend the season. Seedlings can start indoors under grow lights or in small greenhouses before being moved outside. Containers in sunny, sheltered spots allow herbs and salad greens to grow longer into fall. Moving seedlings outdoors slowly helps them adjust and keeps them growing well even in Idaho’s changing weather.

Gardeners can further improve success by preparing soil, adding mulch, and watching microclimates in their gardens. Mulch protects roots from frost, keeps soil moist, and adds some insulation for cold-sensitive crops. Checking weather and garden conditions often helps gardeners decide when to cover plants or adjust protective structures. Using these methods with sustainable practices like crop rotation and pest control ensures that season extension works well year after year.