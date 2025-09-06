Firefighters battling 17-acre blaze in Firth near Hell's Half Acre lava flow - East Idaho News

FIRTH — Firefighters are battling a 17-acre blaze near Firth on the 300 block of East River Road at the edge of the Hell’s Half Acre lava flow.

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management is the lead agency managing the blaze, which has been dubbed the Buckham Fire. BLM spokeswoman Julie Smith tells EastIdahoNews.com the fire broke out sometime Friday. The county had been working on it when they called the BLM for assistance around 4:15 p.m.

A cause of the fire has not been determined. Although it is an active fire burning in an area with a lot of grass and brush, there is no threat to buildings or other structures. No injuries have been reported.

As of Friday about 5 p.m., the Buckham Fire was 80% contained. Air and ground crews continue to battle the blaze Saturday in hopes of reaching full containment.

“Crews are working to contain the fire, supported by a Forest Service Helitack type 3 helicopter and a large air tanker plane,” Smith wrote in a Facebook post Friday evening.

Other agencies involved include the Shelley-Firth Fire District and the U.S. Forest Service. The Bureau of Indian Affairs was on scene Friday, but Smith says it has since left.

“Firefighter and public safety is the highest priority. Please avoid the area and give the firefighters room to work,” the BLM Facebook post says.

EastIdahoNews.com will provide updates as we receive them.