Fishing reopens on some rivers in Yellowstone Park - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the National Park Service.

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyoming – Effective immediately, select rivers and streams that were partially closed to fishing due to warm water temperatures and low flows are now open without restrictions. There are currently no temperature-related restrictions in place parkwide.

The partial closure was necessary to protect the park’s native and wild trout fisheries when water temperatures exceeded 68 degrees and flows were low. These conditions can be lethal to trout.

Staff continued to monitor the rivers and streams throughout the partial closure, and have determined that factors such as cooling temperatures, recent precipitation, and the extended forecast for cooler weather and a chance of rain allowed for the restrictions to be lifted.

Which rivers and streams are now open to fishing without restrictions?

The Madison River and all associated tributaries.

The Firehole River and all associated tributaries.

The Gibbon River and all associated tributaries downstream of Norris Campground.

What remains open?