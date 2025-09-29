 Football rivalries highlight final full week of September sports action - East Idaho News
Spud Kings

Fri

Spud Kings

3

Ogden Mustangs

2

Football

Fri

Grangeville

6

@ West Jefferson

34

Football

Fri

Hillcrest

44

@ Shelley

20

Football

Fri

Salmon

0

@ North Fremont

47

Football

Fri

Thunder Ridge

14

@ Madison

44

Football

Fri

Challis

30

@ Mackay

18

Football

Fri

Skyline

55

@ Idaho Falls

13

East Idaho Sports D6 Game of the Week

Football

Fri

Ririe

45

@ Firth

18

Through the lens

Football rivalries highlight final full week of September sports action

  Published at
Kalama Hines

Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Pocatello football
The Pocatello High School football team takes the field before Friday’s Black and Blue Bowl. The Highland Rams beat the Thunder, 32-7. | EastIdahoSports.com
EASTERN IDAHO — A pair of crosstown rivalries highlighted a busy week of high school sports in eastern Idaho.

The Skyline Grizzlies won their fourth straight Emotion Bowl and have now beaten the Idaho Falls Tigers 11 times over the past 12 seasons.

The Highland Rams’ dominance over their Black and Blue Bowl rival, the Pocatello Thunder, has been even more pronounced. With a 32-7 victory Friday, the Rams have now won the last 15 renditions of that matchup.

Pocatello black and blue bowl student section
The Pocatello High School student section cheers during the Black and Blue Bowl game at Lookout Field. | EastIdahoSports.com

Highland football Cedric Mitchell
Highland High School’s Cedric Mitchell breaks a tackle and looks for a big gain during the fourth quarter of the Rams’ Black and Blue Bowl victory. | EastIdahoSports.com

Pocatello football Tavin Williams
Pocatello’s Tavin Williams stiff-arms an attempted tackler. | EastIdahoSports.com

Hillcrest football
Hillcrest High School remains undefeated, beating the Russets at Shelley High School 44-20. | Photo courtesy Amy Ward

Skyline's Zyan Crockett takes a handoff during Friday's game. | Allan Steele, EastIdahoSports.com.
Skyline High School senior Zyan Crockett takes the handoff near the goal line as the Grizz beat the Tigers at Idaho Falls High School. | Allan Steele, EastIdahoSports.com

Pocatello volleyball, 2025 seniors
Pocatello’s volleyball seniors celebrate before their straight-set victory over Century. | EastIdahoSports.com

