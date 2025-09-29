Football rivalries highlight final full week of September sports action - East Idaho News

Football rivalries highlight final full week of September sports actionPublished at
EASTERN IDAHO — A pair of crosstown rivalries highlighted a busy week of high school sports in eastern Idaho.
The Skyline Grizzlies won their fourth straight Emotion Bowl and have now beaten the Idaho Falls Tigers 11 times over the past 12 seasons.
The Highland Rams’ dominance over their Black and Blue Bowl rival, the Pocatello Thunder, has been even more pronounced. With a 32-7 victory Friday, the Rams have now won the last 15 renditions of that matchup.
