Football rivalries highlight final full week of September sports action - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — A pair of crosstown rivalries highlighted a busy week of high school sports in eastern Idaho.

The Skyline Grizzlies won their fourth straight Emotion Bowl and have now beaten the Idaho Falls Tigers 11 times over the past 12 seasons.

The Highland Rams’ dominance over their Black and Blue Bowl rival, the Pocatello Thunder, has been even more pronounced. With a 32-7 victory Friday, the Rams have now won the last 15 renditions of that matchup.

The Pocatello High School student section cheers during the Black and Blue Bowl game at Lookout Field. | EastIdahoSports.com

Highland High School’s Cedric Mitchell breaks a tackle and looks for a big gain during the fourth quarter of the Rams’ Black and Blue Bowl victory. | EastIdahoSports.com

Pocatello’s Tavin Williams stiff-arms an attempted tackler. | EastIdahoSports.com

Hillcrest High School remains undefeated, beating the Russets at Shelley High School 44-20. | Photo courtesy Amy Ward

Skyline High School senior Zyan Crockett takes the handoff near the goal line as the Grizz beat the Tigers at Idaho Falls High School. | Allan Steele, EastIdahoSports.com