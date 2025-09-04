From scorer to 'complete teammate,' Grace Eastman delivers for Idaho Falls soccer team - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – Grace Eastman has already proven she can put the ball in the back of the net.

The Idaho Falls High senior, and the East Idaho Sports Athlete of the Week, has averaged more than a goal a game during her four-year career, and helped the Tigers reach the state tournament the past two seasons.

That’s no easy task in a competitive High Country Conference where Hillcrest and Skyline have traditionally battled at the top of the standings.

Idaho Falls looks to make another postseason run and Tigers coach Brandon Lee noted Eastman adds another dimension to the Tigers’ attack.

“I’ve been watching Grace play for four years, and seeing her now as a senior, to really become that, what I view, as a complete player and a complete teammate … Not only can she score at will, but she’s playing so unselfish and rewarding her teammates and they reward her back.”

That reward being assists.

Entering Thursday, Eastman leads the state with eight assists in four games.

That doesn’t mean she still won’t put a scare into the opposing goalie.

Eastman is also among state leaders with four goals, which puts her third in the state with 16 points.

“That comes from that willingness to grow and mature and become that complete player,” Lee said. “It’s a recognition that even if you’re the best player on the team, you’re only one of 11 and that you need the other 10 to be successful.”

The Tigers are off to a 3-0-1 start. Skyline is 4-0-0 and Hillcrest is 3-0-0, so the conference is shaping to be competitive once again.

Eastman, who’s already committed to the College of Idaho, said she’s expecting big things for her senior season.

“I want to shoot the ball,” she said. “But sometimes when my teammates have a better angle of the goal that’s made a big difference in our scoring … trusting my teammates more.”

Idaho Falls has a roster loaded with juniors and sophomores, so a learning curve could be expected early in the season.

“What’s contributed to our success is that we show up every day and we work hard for each other,” Eastman said. “We want to win so we work hard.”