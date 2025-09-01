High blood pressure: what is hypertension and how to manage it - East Idaho News

Have a medical-related question you've always wanted answered? The doctors at Mountain View Hospital and Idaho Falls Community Hospital are here to help! Email your "Ask the Doctor" questions to news@eastidahonews.com and they might end up in our weekly column.

Question: What is hypertension?

Answer: Hypertension, or high blood pressure, is typically defined as a consistent reading above 130/80. The top number, systolic blood pressure, measures the pressure when your heart pumps blood out. The bottom number, diastolic blood pressure, measures the pressure when your heart relaxes and fills with blood. A healthy blood pressure is usually between 90–130 systolic and 60–80 diastolic.

Question: Why is hypertension important to treat?

Answer: Untreated hypertension can cause serious health issues, including stroke, heart disease, kidney disease, memory loss, and even brain bleeds. For those who already have one or more of these conditions, proper treatment can prevent further complications or worsening of the disease.

Question: What symptoms can I feel with hypertension?

Answer: One of the biggest concerns with hypertension is that it’s often called the “silent disease” because most people don’t experience any symptoms. When symptoms do occur, they may include headaches, shortness of breath, nosebleeds, vision changes, lightheadedness, or chest pain. However, these are not specific to hypertension and usually appear only with dangerously high blood pressure.

Question: What can I do on my own to treat hypertension?

Answer: The first step is screening. All adults should be screened for hypertension at least every two years, and those over 40 should be screened annually. Lifestyle changes are the foundation of treatment and can help at any stage. These include:

● Regular physical activity and exercise

● Following a heart-healthy, low-sodium diet

● Weight loss if overweight or obese

● Quitting smoking

● Limiting alcohol and caffeine intake

Question: When should I consult with a medical provider about hypertension, and what medication is best?

Answer: A reading at or above 180/110 may indicate a hypertensive urgency or emergency and requires immediate medical attention. Consistent readings between 130–170/80–100 should also be evaluated by a healthcare professional. Depending on your health history and blood pressure level, treatment may involve lifestyle changes and/or medications. Common medication classes include ACE inhibitors/ARBs, thiazide diuretics, calcium channel blockers, and beta blockers. It’s important to discuss allergies, other medications, and health conditions with your provider to find the best option for you.

Question: Does hypertension occur more in certain seasons or times of the year?

Answer: No. Hypertension can occur at any time and does not follow a seasonal pattern.