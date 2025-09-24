Highland boys and girls soccer get wins over Rigby - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — The Highland Rams went 2-0 over the Rigby Trojans on the pitch Tuesday night.

The boys’ teams faced off at Highland High School, with the Rams (9-2, 3-1) earning a 1-0 victory over the Trojans (7-3-1, 1-2).

Highland has won three straight matches, after falling at home to the conference-leading Thunder Ridge Titans (11-1, 4-0) last Monday. Rigby saw its modest two-match winning streak come to an end.

Next up for the Trojans is a Thursday home tilt against conference foe Canyon Ridge (5-3, 1-2).

The Rams will look to extend their winning streak to four on Thursday, when they host the Madison Bobcats (1-8-1, 0-4).

Alexis Vawdrey powers girls’ team

Highland’s Devree Bell battles Thunder Ridge’s Natalya Garcia during a recent match between the Rams and Titans. Bell and the Rams were dominant Tuesday night, beating the Trojans 7-0 at Rigby. | EastIdahoSports.com

Highland’s girls team won their fourth straight at Rigby Tuesday.

The Rams (7-3-1, 4-0) were driven by sophomore forward Alexis Vawdrey and her four-goal haul, ending their match with the Trojans (1-7-3, 0-3) in a 7-0 victory.

Highland is at the Madison Bobcats (4-6-2, 2-2), while Rigby is at Canyon Ridge (4-3-2, 1-1-1) as conference plays continues Thursday.