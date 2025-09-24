 Highland boys and girls soccer get wins over Rigby - East Idaho News
Girls Soccer

Tue

American Falls

2

@Marsh Valley

8

Girls Soccer

Tue

Thunder Ridge

0

@Madison

2

Girls Soccer

Tue

Hillcrest

2

@Idaho Falls

1

Girls Soccer

Tue

Highland

7

@Rigby

0

Girls Soccer

Tue

Pocatello

3

@Sugar-Salem

7

Girls Soccer

Tue

Preston

0

@Twin Falls

8

Girls Soccer

Tue

Malad

1

@Firth

1

Boys Soccer

Tue

Rigby

0

@Highland

1

Prep soccer

Highland boys and girls soccer get wins over Rigby

Kalama Hines

Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Highland Rigby boys soccer
Highland and Rigby boys soccer battle at Highland High School Tuesday night. The Rams earned a 1-0 victory. The Highland girls’ team also won, beating the Trojans at Rigby High School by a score of 7-0. | EastIdahoSports.com
POCATELLO — The Highland Rams went 2-0 over the Rigby Trojans on the pitch Tuesday night.

The boys’ teams faced off at Highland High School, with the Rams (9-2, 3-1) earning a 1-0 victory over the Trojans (7-3-1, 1-2).

Highland has won three straight matches, after falling at home to the conference-leading Thunder Ridge Titans (11-1, 4-0) last Monday. Rigby saw its modest two-match winning streak come to an end.

Next up for the Trojans is a Thursday home tilt against conference foe Canyon Ridge (5-3, 1-2).

The Rams will look to extend their winning streak to four on Thursday, when they host the Madison Bobcats (1-8-1, 0-4).

Alexis Vawdrey powers girls’ team

Highland girls soccer Devree Bell, Thunder Ridge girls soccer Natalya Garcia
Highland’s Devree Bell battles Thunder Ridge’s Natalya Garcia during a recent match between the Rams and Titans. Bell and the Rams were dominant Tuesday night, beating the Trojans 7-0 at Rigby. | EastIdahoSports.com

Highland’s girls team won their fourth straight at Rigby Tuesday.

The Rams (7-3-1, 4-0) were driven by sophomore forward Alexis Vawdrey and her four-goal haul, ending their match with the Trojans (1-7-3, 0-3) in a 7-0 victory.

Highland is at the Madison Bobcats (4-6-2, 2-2), while Rigby is at Canyon Ridge (4-3-2, 1-1-1) as conference plays continues Thursday.

