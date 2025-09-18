Highland gets 2 goals from Bell in shutout of Grizz - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — The Highland Rams won a matchup of two high-scoring squads Wednesday night at Highland High School, taking down Skyline 3-0 behind a brace from senior Devree Bell.

Highland (5-3-1, 2-0) has now won back-to-back after falling 1-0 at home to Bishop Kelly on Sept. 12.

The Grizzlies (7-2-1, 2-1-1) find themselves in a bit of a rut, having gone 1-2-1 over the last week after starting 6-0.

Highland’s Devree Bell battles for position with Skyline’s Natalya Garcia. | EastIdahoSports.com

The Rams got the scoring started quickly when Ava Flores hit Bell for the game’s first goal in the fourth minute. Three minutes later, it was Bell on the assist, hitting Taryn Roth for the goal to make it 2-0.

Skyline’s defense tightened up from there, silencing Highland into the second half. But in the first minute of the second, it was again the Flores-to-Bell connection that led to a score and 3-0 lead.

The Rams have now scored 42 goals in their nine matches (4.7 per match) with 39 of them coming in Highland’s five wins (7.8).

Skyline has also been effective offensively, scoring 47 goals in their 10 matches (4.7). The Grizz are averaging 6.1 goals per match in their seven wins.

Highland’s Anderson Gracee controls the corner kick during the second half of the Rams’ victory over Skyline Wednesday. | EastIdahoSports.com

Highland continues its season Saturday when they welcome Canyon Ridge (4-2-1, 1-0) to town for a conference tilt.

The Grizz will look to right the ship Monday against conference foe Bonneville (3-4-1, 2-2).