 Hillcrest erupts in second half to avoid Shelley upset - East Idaho News
Spud Kings

Fri

Spud Kings

3

Ogden Mustangs

2

Football

Fri

Grangeville

6

@ West Jefferson

34

Football

Fri

Hillcrest

44

@ Shelley

20

Football

Fri

Salmon

0

@ North Fremont

47

Football

Fri

Thunder Ridge

14

@ Madison

44

Football

Fri

Challis

30

@ Mackay

18

Football

Fri

Skyline

55

@ Idaho Falls

13

East Idaho Sports D6 Game of the Week

Football

Fri

Ririe

45

@ Firth

18

prep football

Hillcrest erupts in second half to avoid Shelley upset

  Published at
Kalama Hines

Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Hillcrest football
Photo courtesy Amy Ward
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...

SHELLEY — The Shelley Russets were ready for battle Friday night when they hosted the reigning 5A champion Hillcrest Knights.

Shelley (0-5, 0-1) jumped out to a quick 7-0, then matched a Knights touchdown with another to grab a 14-7 first-half advantage. Hillcrest (5-0, 3-0) seized its first lead when senior Rylan Borgmann was good from 52 yards, pushing the Knights ahead 17-14 heading into halftime.

It was all Knights from there, as they pulled away for a 44-20 win.

Hillcrest football
Photo courtesy Amy Ward

Hillcrest has now earned conference wins over Skyline, Bonneville and Shelley, and holds a huge advantage in the hunt for a regular season conference championship.

They will look to all but secure that crown when they go to Blackfoot to face the Broncos (3-2, 1-1) next week.

Hillcrest football
Photo courtesy Amy Ward

On the other end of the spectrum, Shelley will visit Skyline next week for a conference showdown with the Grizz (4-1, 2-1).

sports logo Get more sports news here

SUBMIT A CORRECTION