Hillcrest erupts in second half to avoid Shelley upset - East Idaho News

SHELLEY — The Shelley Russets were ready for battle Friday night when they hosted the reigning 5A champion Hillcrest Knights.

Shelley (0-5, 0-1) jumped out to a quick 7-0, then matched a Knights touchdown with another to grab a 14-7 first-half advantage. Hillcrest (5-0, 3-0) seized its first lead when senior Rylan Borgmann was good from 52 yards, pushing the Knights ahead 17-14 heading into halftime.

It was all Knights from there, as they pulled away for a 44-20 win.

Photo courtesy Amy Ward

Hillcrest has now earned conference wins over Skyline, Bonneville and Shelley, and holds a huge advantage in the hunt for a regular season conference championship.

They will look to all but secure that crown when they go to Blackfoot to face the Broncos (3-2, 1-1) next week.

Photo courtesy Amy Ward

On the other end of the spectrum, Shelley will visit Skyline next week for a conference showdown with the Grizz (4-1, 2-1).