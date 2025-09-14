Hillcrest tops Thunder Ridge in high-scoring affair - East Idaho News

Hillcrest tops Thunder Ridge in high-scoring affairPublished at
AMMON — The Hillcrest Knights remained perfect Friday night behind a dominant offensive showing against the Thunder Ridge Titans.
Hillcrest (3-0) has its eyes on a second consecutive state championship, and has started its season looking like title contenders.
After earning a tight victory over the Madison Bobcats to start their season, the Knights have now scored 49 in back-to-back wins, over the Bonneville Bees and Titans.
The young Titans (2-1) have secured a pair of comfortable wins, over Idaho Falls and Centennial.
Both teams open conference play next week, with Thunder Ridge hosting the Highland Rams (3-1).
The Knights will stay home to host the Skyline Grizzlies (3-0) in a rivalry that promises to provide lots of fireworks.