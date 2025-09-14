 Hillcrest tops Thunder Ridge in high-scoring affair - East Idaho News
Prep football

Hillcrest tops Thunder Ridge in high-scoring affair

Kalama Hines

Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Hillcrest football, Dax Sargent
Hillcrest senior Dax Sargent evades Thunder Ridge senior Corbin Leishman during the Knights’ home victory Friday. | Photo courtesy Amy Ward
AMMON — The Hillcrest Knights remained perfect Friday night behind a dominant offensive showing against the Thunder Ridge Titans.

Hillcrest (3-0) has its eyes on a second consecutive state championship, and has started its season looking like title contenders.

After earning a tight victory over the Madison Bobcats to start their season, the Knights have now scored 49 in back-to-back wins, over the Bonneville Bees and Titans.

Hillcrest football, Tyson Sweetwood
Hillcrest quarterback Tyson Sweetwood scrambles during the Knights’ win. | Photo courtesy Amy Ward.

The young Titans (2-1) have secured a pair of comfortable wins, over Idaho Falls and Centennial.

Thunder Ridge football, Ryder Portmann
Junior quarterback Ryder Portmann throws a pass. | Photo courtesy Amy Ward

Both teams open conference play next week, with Thunder Ridge hosting the Highland Rams (3-1).

The Knights will stay home to host the Skyline Grizzlies (3-0) in a rivalry that promises to provide lots of fireworks.

