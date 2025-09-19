Idaho high school investigates ‘vague’ threat in boys bathroom - East Idaho News

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — Authorities are investigating a “vague” threat found Thursday at Timberline High School in Boise, prompting an increased police presence at the school Friday.

The school district sent a message Thursday evening notifying families of graffiti found on a boys bathroom dispenser that was deemed threatening, but “was not directed toward any specific individuals.”

The Boise Police Department is investigating the credibility of the threat and police will be present at the high school Friday. But, the district stated, there are no “specific concerns” at this time.

When asked by the Idaho Statesman about the content of the message or why there are no concerns, the school district did not provide any further information.

“When we find the person or persons who created this graffiti, they will be given appropriate legal and school consequences,” the district stated in the email.

Classes will take place as usual Friday, the email said, but if parents decide not to send their student to school, Timberline administration will allow the absence to be excused.

Parents must contact the school to change the absence to excused.

Timberline administrators ask anyone with information that could help identify the person who wrote the message to contact them, call Boise Police at 208-377-6790 or report the information to See Tell Now at 1-888-593-2835.