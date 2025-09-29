 Irish police not able to substantiate report that Steelers' Skylar Thompson was assaulted and robbed - East Idaho News
Irish police not able to substantiate report that Steelers’ Skylar Thompson was assaulted and robbed

  Published at

Ken Maguire, Asscociated Press

FILE - Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Skylar Thompson (17) celebrates a touchdown pass during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones, File)
FILE – Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Skylar Thompson (17) celebrates a touchdown pass during a game earlier this season in Charlotte, N.C. | Rusty Jones, Associated Press, File.
DUBLIN (AP) — A formal complaint had not been filed as of Monday in connection to reports that Pittsburgh Steelers player Skylar Thompson was assaulted and robbed in Dublin while his team was preparing to play a game in the city, Irish police said.

The national police, An Garda Síochána, said in a statement it did not have information to substantiate the reports involving Thompson, a reserve quarterback on the Steelers.

The Irish Independent newspaper had reported that “a number of males were involved in an assault on Thompson near the Temple Bar area” and that his phone was stolen.

Police said officers patrolling Dame Street became involved early Saturday when they encountered a man who required medical assistance.

“The male in his 20s was treated and assessed at the scene by emergency services personnel,” police said.

Steelers spokesman Burt Lauten said the team was “aware of a situation” involving Thompson on Friday night. He said the team would have no further comment until it and the NFL gathered more information.

The NFL declined to comment on Sunday.

The NFL Players Association said it was looking into the matter.

“As always, our priority is the health and safety of our player members — especially as we continue to work on the player protections and well-being while playing international games — and we will continue to support Skylar in any way he needs,” the association said.

Thompson, 28, has been on injured reserve and wasn’t eligible to play Sunday in what was Ireland’s first regular-season NFL game. The Steelers beat the Minnesota Vikings 24-21 at Croke Park. Thompson was at the game.

