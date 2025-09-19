 Jason Boyle leads Poky past Century - East Idaho News
prep boys soccer

Jason Boyle leads Poky past Century

Kalama Hines

Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Pocatello soccer, Jason Boyle scores against Century
Pocatello High School sophomore Jason Boyle beats Century High School senior Sampson Christensen for his first of two goals during the Thunder’s 2-0 victory over the Diamondbacks Thursday. | EastIdahoSports.com
POCATELLO — The Pocatello Thunder ended a four-match winless streak Thursday, with a 2-0 home victory over the Century Diamondbacks.

Poky (3-3-2, 1-0-1) got two goals from Boyle to go with a stellar defensive effort, Century (2-5-2, 1-1-1) has yet to put together back-to-back wins this season.

Pocatello boys soccer, century boys soccer
Pocatello’s Korbyn Contreras and Century’s Peyton Hepworth battle for possession during the second half of the Thunder’s 2-0 win. | EastIdahoSports.com

The Diamondbacks will return to the pitch Tuesday, when they host the Hillcrest Knights (2-5-1, 1-1-1) who are riding a two-match winning streak.

Pocatello will be at Skyline, Saturday, to face the Grizz (3-3-3, 1-1-2).

century soccer goalie
The Century goalie makes a save during the first half of Pocatello’s win. | EastIdahoSports.com

