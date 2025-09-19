Jason Boyle leads Poky past Century - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — The Pocatello Thunder ended a four-match winless streak Thursday, with a 2-0 home victory over the Century Diamondbacks.

Poky (3-3-2, 1-0-1) got two goals from Boyle to go with a stellar defensive effort, Century (2-5-2, 1-1-1) has yet to put together back-to-back wins this season.

Pocatello’s Korbyn Contreras and Century’s Peyton Hepworth battle for possession during the second half of the Thunder’s 2-0 win. | EastIdahoSports.com

The Diamondbacks will return to the pitch Tuesday, when they host the Hillcrest Knights (2-5-1, 1-1-1) who are riding a two-match winning streak.

Pocatello will be at Skyline, Saturday, to face the Grizz (3-3-3, 1-1-2).