Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders have not looked nearly as good so far this season - East Idaho News

WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s only been two games so far, but Jayden Daniels and the rest of the Washington Commanders have looked more like the oldest team in the NFL and less like the club that went 12-5 and made it all the way to the NFC title game last season.

The offense is nowhere near as explosive or as efficient as it was as Daniels earned AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors.

And the defense, which was supposedly going to be better after additions such as Von Miller and Javon Kinlaw, was not up to the task in a 27-18 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night that dropped Washington’s record to 1-1 after a win against the lowly New York Giants in Week 1.

“It is early in the season,” said Daniels, who was 24 of 42 for 200 yards through the air and ran seven times for just 17 yards, while being sacked four times. “I wouldn’t expect anyone in this locker room to hit the panic button.”

His two touchdown passes both came in the fourth quarter, after the game was pretty much out of hand.

“Overall, just a tough night,” coach Dan Quinn said, “in terms of style and attitude of how we want to play, identity. … It just felt like we missed the mark.”

That’s true.

The first quarter was particularly poor for the Commanders: Their 11 total yards were the club’s fewest in that period since 2018, when they had 2 in a Week 17 game.

At one point in the second quarter, Green Bay led 14-0 and had outgained Washington 243 yards to 23, with 12 first downs to one.

“All in all,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said, “I thought we were in control of the football game for a majority of the game.”

What’s working

For this one game? In truth, not much of anything. The offense was stagnant. The offensive line didn’t do Daniels — or the running backs — many favors. The defense looked old, slow and shaky, allowing TD drives of 96 and 92 yards early, and making Packers tight end Tucker Kraft seem like a new version of Rob Gronkowski: six catches, 124 yards, a touchdown. Even special teams was an issue: Matt Gay missed two field-goal attempts.

What needs help

Well, yes, most of everything. The Daniels- Terry McLaurin connection, such a big part of last year’s surge, has been nearly non-existent so far. McLaurin, who only began practicing less than two weeks before the season opener after agreeing to a contract extension, caught five passes for 48 yards against the Packers, and has just seven receptions for 75 yards in the two games, with zero scores.

Stock up

WR-RB-KR-Do-Everything Deebo Samuel. He led the Commanders with seven catches against the Packers, gaining 44 yards on those plus scoring a TD for the second game in a row. He also returned two kickoffs for a 39-yard average, including breaking one for 50.

Stock down

CB Marshon Lattimore. He gave up two catches and was called for pass interference on the very first drive of the game, then in the second quarter got beat on a 37-yard completion.

Injuries

There were several, including to starting running back Austin Ekeler, who injured his right Achilles tendon — which the Commanders believe was torn, although they were awaiting further tests. Others who got hurt Thursday: DE Deatrich Wise Jr., WR Noah Brown, TE John Bates.

Key number

Zero — Number of turnovers by the Commanders so far, the second consecutive season in which Washington did that in Games 1 and 2. You have to go all the way back to the 1968 and 1969 seasons to find a pair of turnover-free games to begin two seasons in a row.

Next steps

Quinn, the rest of this staff and the players now get plenty of time to reset things and prepare to host the Las Vegas Raiders on Sept. 21. Among other adjustments, Washington will want to figure how to better defend against a tight end, assuming Brock Bowers is healthy by then. The Raiders will have a short week to get ready to face the Commanders after playing the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night.