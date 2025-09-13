Man dies in single-vehicle fatality crash in Nampa - East Idaho News

NAMPA — Idaho State Police is investigating a single-vehicle fatality crash that took the life of a Nampa man on Friday

At 8 p.m. Friday ISP responded to a crash on westbound US 20-26 at 11th Avenue North in Canyon County, according to information obtained by EastIdahoNews.com.

A 30-year-old male of Nampa, was driving a 2011 Mazda CX-9 westbound when the vehicle went off the right shoulder, rolled and came to rest partially submerged in small body of water, according to the ISP report.

The driver, who has not yet been identified, was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, the report stated.

The male was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the ISP report.

Idaho State Police was assisted by Canyon County Sheriff’s Office, Canyon County Fire Department and Canyon County Paramedics.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.