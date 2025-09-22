Man hid in child’s room in Utah for 10 days, police say - East Idaho News

BLUFFDALE, Utah (KSL TV) — Police were called to a home in Bluffdale on Sept. 8 because an 18-year-old was reportedly trespassing there, hiding in a young girl’s bedroom for 10 days, according to a probable cause statement.

The statement said 18-year-old Ryker Xethanial Buxton was allowed into the home by a 12-year-old girl living there.

“The reporting party confirmed that Ryker did not have permission to reside in or be present at the residence. Ryker was subsequently removed from the premises,” the statement said.

Then on Monday, a week after Buxton was kicked out, the girl’s parents called 911 to report that she had run away from home, and they believed Buxton was involved.

The next day, the statement said the girl and Buxton were found in Provo. Police interviewed the girl, and she said she had been with Buxton while she was missing.

When police interviewed Buxton, “he admitted to engaging in multiple sexual acts with the twelve-year-old child while he was concealed in her bedroom,” according to the statement.

“Ryker is currently homeless and is likely to flee if released on bail. During his interview he expressed that he and the victim had been planning to leave the state,” the statement said, arguing that Buxton shouldn’t be released on bail.

The statement said Buxton expressed that if he was released from jail, he would contact the girl again.

He was taken to the Salt Lake County Jail, accused of six felonies related to sexual abuse of a minor, as well as one count of felony burglary and one count of misdemeanor criminal trespassing.