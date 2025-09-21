No more 'if necessary': Ballers force decisive Game 5 - East Idaho News

OAKLAND, Calif. — The Chukars arrived in Oakland with three chances to get one win for a Pioneer Baseball League championship. They have used up all their extra lives and will play a winner-take-all Game 5 Sunday, after losing 8-3 Saturday.

The Chukars once again struggled to cash in on offensive threats, leaving 10 men on base. Oakland suffered through similar struggles in the middle innings, stranding the bases loaded in the fourth and fifth innings.

But the Ballers came up big with a four-run eighth to secure a win, tying the series 2-2.

Starter Nathan Hemmerling struck out a pair in a perfect first. In the second, though, he began to show signs of poor command, walking one and throwing a wild pitch. It was command issues that led to the right-hander’s early departure.

Hemmerling took the loss, tossing 4 innings while allowing five hits, four walks and three runs. He struck out five.

Offensively, Thomas McCaffrey and Jacob Jablonski posted matching game-highs with three hits. Eddie Pelc knocked in a pair with a two-run single in the second inning, giving the Chukars an early advantage.

The winner of Sunday’s game will claim the PBL title. Idaho Falls will send Shane Spencer to the bump. Spencer has already pitched in a winner-take-all game, starting against the PaddleHeads in Missoula last Sunday. He tossed 7 innings of four-hit, two-run ball in that game.

First pitch for Game 5 is scheduled for 7:35 p.m. MDT.