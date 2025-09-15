North Gem, American Falls, Hillcrest, Highland score big wins; Archer burns Rams defense - East Idaho News

North Gem, American Falls, Hillcrest, Highland score big wins; Archer burns Rams defensePublished at
EASTERN IDAHO — Several local high school football teams earned huge wins this weekend, including Snake River grabbing the only conference game in the region, and Soda Springs winning its first game in nearly three years.
Among the highlights from the weekend was Archer, a former Highland student who now attends Lake City in Coeur d’Alene, scoring a touchdown on a 50-yard run during a special halftime play at Highland High School.
The Sho-Ban Chiefs scored their first touchdown since 2019, then scored again, pushing North Gem in the only game Sho-Ban High School will host this season. And the Soda Springs Cardinals, led by assistant coaches following the resignation of first-year coach Colby Fangman, earned a 13-8 win at Firth — Soda’s first victory since Oct. 21, 2022.
The @HHSRamsFootball and Lake City Timberwolves had one extra play at halftime. Archer used to go to Highland, now he's at Lake City.
He went 50 yards to the house, outrunning that stellar Ram defense (which held Lake City scoreless on the day).#HighSchoolFootball #idpreps pic.twitter.com/4mrOz06Qzi
— Kalama Hines (@HINESight_2020) September 13, 2025
It was an eventful weekend in Eastern Idaho football. Here are some of our favorite pictures from the week.
AJ Graves hits Zane Tohtsoni (and a couple other players) for Sho-Ban football's first points in six years.#idpreps #highschoolfootball #FridayNightLights pic.twitter.com/CR7wk1HXJp
— Kalama Hines (@HINESight_2020) September 13, 2025