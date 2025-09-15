North Gem, American Falls, Hillcrest, Highland score big wins; Archer burns Rams defense - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — Several local high school football teams earned huge wins this weekend, including Snake River grabbing the only conference game in the region, and Soda Springs winning its first game in nearly three years.

Among the highlights from the weekend was Archer, a former Highland student who now attends Lake City in Coeur d’Alene, scoring a touchdown on a 50-yard run during a special halftime play at Highland High School.

The Sho-Ban Chiefs scored their first touchdown since 2019, then scored again, pushing North Gem in the only game Sho-Ban High School will host this season. And the Soda Springs Cardinals, led by assistant coaches following the resignation of first-year coach Colby Fangman, earned a 13-8 win at Firth — Soda’s first victory since Oct. 21, 2022.

It was an eventful weekend in Eastern Idaho football. Here are some of our favorite pictures from the week.

Sho-Ban sophomore AJ Graves catches a touchdown pass from sophomore Zane Tohtsoni for the Chiefs’ second touchdown of the day and second touchdown of the season. The program last fielded a team in 2019. Tohtsoni caught a touchdown pass from Graves earlier in the game for the team’s first score since 2019. | EastIdahoSports.com

North Gem freshman Clay Johnson sheds the tackle attempt of Sho-Ban’s AJ Graves, for one of his big runs. Johnson rushed for 156 yards and scored five total touchdowns, including a pick-six and a kick return score. | EastIdahoSports.com

American Falls’ Tripp Wagstaff takes the opening kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown. The Beavers beat the Malad Dragons, 26-13. | EastIdahoSports.com

Malad’s Easton Green snatches one of his two interceptions on the day. | EastIdahoSports.com

Highland’s Seth Bartschi connects on one of his three field goals on the day, as the Rams beat the Lake City Timberwolves, 16-0. | EastIdahoSports.com

Hillcrest quarterback Tyson Sweetwood tosses a pass during the Knights’ 49-28 victory over the Thunder Ridge Titans. | Photo courtesy Amy Ward