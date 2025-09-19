 PHOTO GALLERY: Area cross-country runners take on Pirate Challenge - East Idaho News
Prep cross country

PHOTO GALLERY: Area cross-country runners take on Pirate Challenge

Kalama Hines

Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Pirate Challenge cross country
Boys cross country runners face the first uphill straight away during the Pirate Challenge cross-country meet at West Side High School in Dayton, on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2025. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com
DAYTON — With area high school cross-country teams split between two meets this week, 188 runners from six schools were at West Side High School Thursday for the Pirate Challenge.

The Highland Rams posted the girls’ highest team score, behind the team’s top individual finishers Brynli Knudsen and Paige Sanford — who finished fourth and fifth overall.

Pocatello’s Katie Boyle finished first among 80 girls, with a time of 19:59.80, ahead of Aezlyn Summers (20:47.80).

Highland posted a team score of 52 points, edging out Malad’s 53 and Shelley’s 56.

Malad’s Boston Burbidge posted the top boys time of 16:38.02, leading the Dragons to a boys team victory. Ethan Willis of the host West Side Pirates finished second with a 17:01.64, while Burbidge’s teammate Jace Nalder came in third with a 17:17.62.

The Dragons’ team score of 31 easily beat out Shelley’s 71 and West Side’s 91.

Here are some pictures from the event.

All photos from Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

